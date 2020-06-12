ANM issues Code Yellow advisory for storms valid nationwide on Friday

ANM issues Code Yellow advisory for storms valid nationwide on Friday. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Friday a Code Yellow advisory for storms, valid in the entire country from Friday to Saturday morning. Thus, until Saturday, 10:00hrs, on relatively extended areas, there will be periods of atmospheric instability, with frequent thunders, torrential rains, hail and storms. The water quantities will exceed 25 - 30 l/sq m and on small areas, 40 - 60 l/sq m. In Bucharest, the weather continues to be unstable and, until Saturday morning, rain showers are forecast, accompanied by electric discharges, wind and possible hail. According to the ANM, in Bucharest City, torrential rain falls will be recorded, with frequent thunders, short-time wind intensifications, and, possible, storms and hail. The water quantities will especially accumulate on short intervals, exceeding 15 - 30 l/sq m, and the maximum temperatures will stand between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimums will range between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius. The ANM mentions that, until mid-next week, the degree of atmospheric instability will be high in most of the country. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Daniel Badea; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]