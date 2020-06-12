Eight teams of young people under 35 from Romania have qualified for the next stage of Danube Energy



Eight teams of young people under 35 from Romania have qualified for the next stage of Danube Energy.

As part of the European pre-acceleration program Danube Energy +, Transylvania Startup Center Association organized, at the end of May, a pitching session for the eight pre-selected teams. Danube Energy + targets young people under 35 from Romania, with innovative ideas in the green energy (...)