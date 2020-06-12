Iohannis, at event to mark 30 years since the bloody Mineriad: “University Square Phenomenon”, a catalyst of development and consolidation of civil society



Iohannis, at event to mark 30 years since the bloody Mineriad: “University Square Phenomenon”, a catalyst of development and consolidation of civil society.

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that “University Square” represents a “testament that we must cherish and respect.” “Today, 30 years since those bloody events, Romania is a rule of law, with a consolidated democracy, profoundly attached to the European and democratic values, and the (...)