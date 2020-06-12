Romania’s Govt. announces new relaxation measures to take effect on June 15

Romania’s Govt. announces new relaxation measures to take effect on June 15. Romania will ease more of the restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic starting June 15, including some measures related to travel from other countries. Thus, starting Monday, June 15, the shopping malls, kindergartens, and locations offering after-school services can reopen in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]