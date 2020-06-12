 
Romaniapress.com

June 12, 2020

Senior official Neculaescu attends EaP COVID-19 pandemic meeting
Jun 12, 2020

Senior official Neculaescu attends EaP COVID-19 pandemic meeting.

Senior strategic affairs official with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Dan Neculaescu participated on Thursday in a virtual ministerial meeting on the Eastern Partnership (EaP) that focused on EU support measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current challenges in terms of misinformation. In a press statement released on Friday, MAE says the meeting, organised at the initiative of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell was also a good opportunity for an exchange of views between EU member states and partner countries on the objectives of the future Eastern Partnership Agenda post-2020, as the current one expires at the end of 2020. Neculaescu is quoted as underlining at the meeting the need to promote a strategic vision for the EaP, including reaffirming the EU's interest in furthering the reform agenda in the region, through a more ambitious approach of security co-operation and the possibility of developing specific formats for European integration for the most advanced partner states, based on the principles of conditionality and differentiation. Part of the conversation on the EU support to the Eastern Neighbourhood partners to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the European Commission having unveiled in March a substantial financial package for the six EaP countries totalling approximately 963 million euros, Neculaescu welcomed rapid mobilisation of the necessary funds and assistance, highlighting Romania's substantial contribution through humanitarian assistance provided to Moldova and Ukraine. Neculaescu also underlined the importance of continuing efforts to consolidate the resilience of the Eastern Partnership countries. A structured process of consultations on the future EaP was launched in July 2019, including as a result of the efforts under the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council (January-June 2019), being completed at the end of 2019, according to MAE. The conclusions were presented in a joint communication of the European Commission and EEAS of March 18 proposing an approach focused on strengthening the resilience of Eastern partners, sustainable economic development and achieving concrete results for the citizens of the region. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN- author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BNR Board expecting severe economic contraction in Q2 due to large-scale shutdown, sharp compression of demand The large-scale shutdown in many economic sectors, in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the sharp compression of consumer demand, along with the decline in foreign demand, make a severe contraction of the Romanian economy in Q2 very likely, read the minutes of (...)

Health Minister, about Euthyrox crisis: There's a blockage at import level The Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, stated, on Friday, in central Alba Iulia, when asked about the shortages in pharmacy supplies of Euthyrox (Levothyroxine), that, in his opinion, there is a blockage that is happening at the level of import, mentioning that investigations were started in this (...)

Israel's ambassador to Romania attends commemoration ceremony for Iasi pogrom victims Israel's ambassador to Romania, David Saranga, while on a two-day official visit to Iasi, attended this Friday a ceremony at the Jewish Cemetery for the commemoration of the pogrom victims, the Embassy said in a release. This is the diplomat's first official visit out of Bucharest since the (...)

After national state of emergency, Dentotal Protect restarts with triple operational capacity Dental Products Distribution Leader in Romania Invests in New Warehouse The national emergency state decreed in Romania on the 16th of March impacted the activity of dental clinics, which for 2 months could only treat patients in critical conditions. Once the national alert state was decreed on (...)

Romania Signs RON326.5M Contract for 29 km of Transylvania Highway Romania's national road infrastructure administration company CNAIR on Friday signed a contract for the execution of a 29 km portion of Transylvania Highway that should ultimately link Brasov in central Romania to Oradea, on the western (...)

Tariceanu: I am for responsible normalcy, with Parliament in session almost permanently Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu called for the opening of hospitals, restaurants, stadiums and places of worship and for sacrificing the scheduled time for the holidays, proposing that Parliament remain in session almost permanently. "Yes, (...)

Large malls in Romania invest over EUR 0.5 mln to keep shoppers safe after June 15 reopening The shopping center owners in Romania are preparing to reopen their malls after June 15, but with safety and social distancing rules to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. According to Colliers International consultants, investments in all equipment, supplies, and staff needed to (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |