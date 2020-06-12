PwC Global Top 100 companies: COVID-19 pandemic has reduced by USD 3,9 trillion the market capitalisation of the 100 largest listed companies in the world



PwC Global Top 100 companies: COVID-19 pandemic has reduced by USD 3,9 trillion the market capitalisation of the 100 largest listed companies in the world.

The market capitalisation of the 100 largest listed companies in the world declined by 15%, representing USD 3,9 trillion in Q1 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, after an increase of 20% in March – December 2019, according to PwC’s Global Top 100 companies. The companies in the Oil &... (...)