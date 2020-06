Romania ranks 26th in EU’s 2020 Digital Economy and Society Index

Romania ranks 26th in EU’s 2020 Digital Economy and Society Index. Romania has made slow progress towards a digital economy and society, ranking 26th out of 28 EU Member States in the 2020 Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) published by the European Commission. DESI is a composite index that tracks the evolution of EU Member States across five (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]