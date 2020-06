Romania had the highest road fatality rate in the EU in 2019

Romania had the highest road fatality rate in the EU in 2019. With an average of 96 deaths per 1 million inhabitants, Romania had the highest road fatality rate in the European Union in 2019, according to preliminary figures published on June 11 by the European Commission (EC). An estimated 22,800 people died in a road crash last year in the EU.