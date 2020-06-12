Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 222 to 21,404

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 222 to 21,404. Another 222 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information, bringing the total case count to 21,404, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday. Of the people confirmed positive, 15,445 were declared cured and discharged. As many as 171 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To date, 1,380 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Caludia Stanescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]