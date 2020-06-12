Coronavirus cases surpass 21,400 in Romania, almost 15,500 patients declared cured

Coronavirus cases surpass 21,400 in Romania, almost 15,500 patients declared cured. The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania reached 21,404 on Friday, June 12, after 222 patients tested positive in 24 hours, according to the official daily report released at 13:00. The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]