Fiscal Council: Romania's Public Debt to Top 50% of GDP in 2021

Fiscal Council: Romania's Public Debt to Top 50% of GDP in 2021. Romania's public debt is seen accelerating sharply in 2020-2021, to over 50% of the gross domestic product in an optimistic scenario, and over 55% of GDP in a pessimistic scenario, the Fiscal Council said in a report Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]