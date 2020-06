Eurostat: Hungary, Romania, Slovakia See Largest Declines In Industrial Production In The EU In April 2020

Eurostat: Hungary, Romania, Slovakia See Largest Declines In Industrial Production In The EU In April 2020. Hungary (-30.5%), Romania (-27.7%) and Slovakia (-26.7%) recorded the largest decreases in industrial production across all Member States of the European Union, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]