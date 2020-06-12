Romania Signs RON326.5M Contract for 29 km of Transylvania Highway

Romania Signs RON326.5M Contract for 29 km of Transylvania Highway. Romania's national road infrastructure administration company CNAIR on Friday signed a contract for the execution of a 29 km portion of Transylvania Highway that should ultimately link Brasov in central Romania to Oradea, on the western (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]