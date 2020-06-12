|
|
|
Romania Signs RON326.5M Contract for 29 km of Transylvania Highway
Jun 12, 2020
Romania Signs RON326.5M Contract for 29 km of Transylvania Highway.
Romania's national road infrastructure administration company CNAIR on Friday signed a contract for the execution of a 29 km portion of Transylvania Highway that should ultimately link Brasov in central Romania to Oradea, on the western (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
JusMin Predoiu: 2015 - 2019, period gone wasted for modernization of the judiciary
The period 2015 – 2019 has gone wasted for the modernization of the judiciary, these were years of regression and were partially missed for the development of justice, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Friday at the end of the meeting of the Strategic Management Council (COMS). “Only 16 (...)
Israel's Ambassador, at commemoration ceremony for Iasi pogrom victims: It is our duty to remember
Israel’s ambassador to Romania, David Saranga, while on a two-day official visit to Iasi, attended on Friday a ceremony at the Jewish Cemetery for the commemoration of the pogrom victims, the Embassy said in a release to Agerpres. This is the diplomat’s first official visit out of Bucharest since (...)
PM Orban: If Parliament rejects the state of alert, the risk of a new epidemic wave will be very high
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that if Parliament rejects the state of alert, the risk of a new epidemic wave will be “very high”, because the authorities “will be deprived of the tools, the legal, constitutional levers they need in order to ensure compliance with the rules.” “I am convinced... (...)
Colliers: Investments of over half a million euro made by large shopping centers in preparation for reopening
The number of visitors could return to normal in December Shopping centers are currently finalizing preparations for reopening, starting on June 15, to ensure compliance with the safety and social distancing measures that are still needed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In total, (...)
BNR Board expecting severe economic contraction in Q2 due to large-scale shutdown, sharp compression of demand
The large-scale shutdown in many economic sectors, in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the sharp compression of consumer demand, along with the decline in foreign demand, make a severe contraction of the Romanian economy in Q2 very likely, read the minutes of (...)
Health Minister, about Euthyrox crisis: There's a blockage at import level
The Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, stated, on Friday, in central Alba Iulia, when asked about the shortages in pharmacy supplies of Euthyrox (Levothyroxine), that, in his opinion, there is a blockage that is happening at the level of import, mentioning that investigations were started in this (...)
Israel's ambassador to Romania attends commemoration ceremony for Iasi pogrom victims
Israel's ambassador to Romania, David Saranga, while on a two-day official visit to Iasi, attended this Friday a ceremony at the Jewish Cemetery for the commemoration of the pogrom victims, the Embassy said in a release.
This is the diplomat's first official visit out of Bucharest since the (...)
|