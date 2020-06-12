 
Romaniapress.com

June 12, 2020

Tariceanu: I am for responsible normalcy, with Parliament in session almost permanently
Jun 12, 2020

Tariceanu: I am for responsible normalcy, with Parliament in session almost permanently.

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu called for the opening of hospitals, restaurants, stadiums and places of worship and for sacrificing the scheduled time for the holidays, proposing that Parliament remain in session almost permanently. "Yes, I am for a return to a responsible normalcy. Yes, I am for the opening of hospitals, restaurants, stadiums, malls and everything related to the return to normalcy. Yes, I am for the wide opening of the gates of churches and other places of worship. I hope that we will be able to return to normalcy and that the will of one man will not prevail over the will of an entire nation. I follow, as far as my time allows, the public debate about this return and I think there is too much talk about holidays and fairly little about work," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook on Friday. "I am not arguing the need to take our children to the sea or to the mountains. In the end it is part of the return to normalcy. But I think we need to lower our expectations this summer. I think the priority should be to restore the production chain and regain the consumer's confidence. I think we need to make sure the engines of the economy get started and stay revved up. After three months at home, with the misfortune of a government that has yet to propose anything on economic matters, I don't think the absolute priority should be that we all leave in July and August on vacation," added Tariceanu. "I think everyone will have to sacrifice the time they have scheduled for the holidays. I think Parliament needs to stay in session almost permanently, maybe with a short recess of up to two weeks. I think it must be the same throughout the public system. I think the private system will want to make up for the losses they suffered during the state of emergency. It takes each of us to get the country back on its feet. I think we've all figured out that salvation cannot come from this government, but from each and every one of us. As best we can," reads Tariceanu's message.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

JusMin Predoiu: 2015 - 2019, period gone wasted for modernization of the judiciary The period 2015 – 2019 has gone wasted for the modernization of the judiciary, these were years of regression and were partially missed for the development of justice, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Friday at the end of the meeting of the Strategic Management Council (COMS). “Only 16 (...)

Israel's Ambassador, at commemoration ceremony for Iasi pogrom victims: It is our duty to remember Israel’s ambassador to Romania, David Saranga, while on a two-day official visit to Iasi, attended on Friday a ceremony at the Jewish Cemetery for the commemoration of the pogrom victims, the Embassy said in a release to Agerpres. This is the diplomat’s first official visit out of Bucharest since (...)

PM Orban: If Parliament rejects the state of alert, the risk of a new epidemic wave will be very high Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that if Parliament rejects the state of alert, the risk of a new epidemic wave will be “very high”, because the authorities “will be deprived of the tools, the legal, constitutional levers they need in order to ensure compliance with the rules.” “I am convinced... (...)

Colliers: Investments of over half a million euro made by large shopping centers in preparation for reopening The number of visitors could return to normal in December Shopping centers are currently finalizing preparations for reopening, starting on June 15, to ensure compliance with the safety and social distancing measures that are still needed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In total, (...)

BNR Board expecting severe economic contraction in Q2 due to large-scale shutdown, sharp compression of demand The large-scale shutdown in many economic sectors, in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the sharp compression of consumer demand, along with the decline in foreign demand, make a severe contraction of the Romanian economy in Q2 very likely, read the minutes of (...)

Health Minister, about Euthyrox crisis: There's a blockage at import level The Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, stated, on Friday, in central Alba Iulia, when asked about the shortages in pharmacy supplies of Euthyrox (Levothyroxine), that, in his opinion, there is a blockage that is happening at the level of import, mentioning that investigations were started in this (...)

Israel's ambassador to Romania attends commemoration ceremony for Iasi pogrom victims Israel's ambassador to Romania, David Saranga, while on a two-day official visit to Iasi, attended this Friday a ceremony at the Jewish Cemetery for the commemoration of the pogrom victims, the Embassy said in a release. This is the diplomat's first official visit out of Bucharest since the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |