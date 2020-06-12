Tariceanu: I am for responsible normalcy, with Parliament in session almost permanently

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu called for the opening of hospitals, restaurants, stadiums and places of worship and for sacrificing the scheduled time for the holidays, proposing that Parliament remain in session almost permanently. "Yes, I am for a return to a responsible normalcy. Yes, I am for the opening of hospitals, restaurants, stadiums, malls and everything related to the return to normalcy. Yes, I am for the wide opening of the gates of churches and other places of worship. I hope that we will be able to return to normalcy and that the will of one man will not prevail over the will of an entire nation. I follow, as far as my time allows, the public debate about this return and I think there is too much talk about holidays and fairly little about work," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook on Friday. "I am not arguing the need to take our children to the sea or to the mountains. In the end it is part of the return to normalcy. But I think we need to lower our expectations this summer. I think the priority should be to restore the production chain and regain the consumer's confidence. I think we need to make sure the engines of the economy get started and stay revved up. After three months at home, with the misfortune of a government that has yet to propose anything on economic matters, I don't think the absolute priority should be that we all leave in July and August on vacation," added Tariceanu. "I think everyone will have to sacrifice the time they have scheduled for the holidays. I think Parliament needs to stay in session almost permanently, maybe with a short recess of up to two weeks. I think it must be the same throughout the public system. I think the private system will want to make up for the losses they suffered during the state of emergency. It takes each of us to get the country back on its feet. I think we've all figured out that salvation cannot come from this government, but from each and every one of us. As best we can," reads Tariceanu's message.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]