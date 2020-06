Health Minister, about Euthyrox crisis: There’s a blockage at import level

Health Minister, about Euthyrox crisis: There’s a blockage at import level. The Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, stated, on Friday, in central Alba Iulia, when asked about the shortages in pharmacy supplies of Euthyrox (Levothyroxine), that, in his opinion, there is a blockage that is happening at the level of import, mentioning that investigations were started in this (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]