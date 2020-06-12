BNR Board expecting severe economic contraction in Q2 due to large-scale shutdown, sharp compression of demand

BNR Board expecting severe economic contraction in Q2 due to large-scale shutdown, sharp compression of demand. The large-scale shutdown in many economic sectors, in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the sharp compression of consumer demand, along with the decline in foreign demand, make a severe contraction of the Romanian economy in Q2 very likely, read the minutes of the Central Bank's Board monetary policy meeting published on Friday. According to the National Bank of Romania (BNR), the magnitude of the contraction is difficult to anticipate, given the extremely high uncertainties related to the evolution of the pandemic and the physical mobility restrictions that could unpredictably affect the activity of various sectors/branches of the economy, but also cause major changes in macroeconomic behaviors, particularly in consumption behaviors. "The assessments referred to the specifics of the decline suffered by the Romanian economy in the context of the global financial crisis, as well as to the sudden closures of companies and activities during the current period - especially in transport, tourism, HoReCa, recreational activities, industry and trade - but also to the domestic measures/programs to support the companies and the population, which are however under the constraint of the existing fiscal space," the BNR minute states. The adverse impact of the pandemic crisis and of the associated measures was felt more strongly by the economic activity and the labor market, the Board members said. Thus, according to preliminary data, economic growth in Q1 2020 has registered a considerable slowdown, despite staying particularly robust in the first two months of the year. In a quarterly comparison, it remained in the positive territory, with just the aggregate demand surplus going slightly down. Net exports may have had a substantial negative contribution to the GDP dynamics, given that the trade deficit picked up significantly in the first quarter, amid a sharper decline in exports compared to imports of goods and services. As a consequence, the dynamics of the current account deficit got a new boost, despite the improvement in the evolution of the primary and secondary revenue balances, while coverage by foreign direct investment and capital transfers decreased at a faster pace. The Board members also note the particularly high uncertainties linked to the developments on the labor market, which suffered a sharp deterioration in mid-March; this was however offset by employers widely resorting to furlough stimulated by the authorities through budgetary levers. There was a lower fluctuation of the leu/euro exchange rate under the influence of the relative improvement of the international financial market's sentiment, but also against the background of the liquidity conditions on the money market and of the interest rate spread. The BNR Board also remarked the unusually large increase in the budget deficit in recent months under the impact of the pandemic crisis and of the associated measures, a worrying development, including in terms of financing costs, but also of the potential impact on the future budget execution, particularly in the context of the electoral calendar and of the provisions of the new pension law. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]