JusMin Predoiu: 2015 – 2019, period gone wasted for modernization of the judiciary

JusMin Predoiu: 2015 – 2019, period gone wasted for modernization of the judiciary. The period 2015 – 2019 has gone wasted for the modernization of the judiciary, these were years of regression and were partially missed for the development of justice, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Friday at the end of the meeting of the Strategic Management Council (COMS). “Only 16 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]