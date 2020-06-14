 
GCS: SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 320 to 21,999, death toll up by 16
GCS: SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 320 to 21,999, death toll up by 16.

Another 320 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, taking the total to 21,999 cases, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, according to the GCS, 16 deaths have been recorded. A number of 165 patients are admitted to intensive care units. Of the people who tested positive, 15,719 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. In the last 24 hours, there have been 16 deaths (nine men and seven women) recorded of patients hospitalized in Arges, Bacau, Botosani, Brasov, Calarasi, Cluj, Iasi, Olt, Sibiu and Suceava . Of these, one death was recorded in the 30 to 39 age range, one in the 40 to 49 bracket, four in the 50 to 59 group, four in the 60 to 69 range, four in the 70 to 79 range and two - over 80 years old. All deaths are from patients who had comorbidities. Until Sunday, 1,410 people diagnosed with COVID-19 had died. "Given the increase in the number of new cases in recent days, for which the infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed, we resume the call to the population to strictly comply with the general health protection measures - wearing a mask indoors, keeping the distance from other people, avoid touching common surfaces and direct contact, frequent hand washing," the GCS transmitted. According to the quoted source, "in the absence of responsible health behavior, the establishment of relaxation measures for the resumption of social and economic activities increases the risk of spreading the virus." "For this reason, the epidemiological context requires compliance with health protection measures through a precautionary, preventive, responsible attitude, which would allow the authorities to continue the measures to reopen other types of activities," GCS pointed out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)

