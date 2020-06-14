140 years of Romania-USA diplomatic relations. Ambassador Zuckerman: Thank you, Romania, for the 140 years of friendship and cooperation!



Romania is one of the “closest” military and economic allies of the United States in Europe, said the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between two countries on Sunday. He recalled, as quoted in a statement from the US (...)