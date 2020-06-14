CVW Technologies Group reports revenues of almost 4.3 million lei for Q1 2020

CVW Technologies Group reports revenues of almost 4.3 million lei for Q1 2020. Increase of 47.5% compared to the same period last year in the segment of treatment and purification of water Technologies Group, manufacturer of innovative technologies for drinking water treatment and wastewater treatment in residential, industrial and municipal applications, announces the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]