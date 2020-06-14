GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 320 to 21.999, death toll reaches 1.420

Another 320 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, taking the total to 21,999 cases, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, according to the GCS, 16 deaths have been recorded.