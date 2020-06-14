 
Interior Minister Vela "firmly" condemns acts of violence in the last period
The Minister of the Interior, Marcel Vela, condemned "firmly", on Sunday, the acts of violence of the last period and announced that the specialized structures of the ministry will intervene more in order to combat and penalise criminal elements. According to a press release of the Ministry of the Interior (MAI), Minister Vela called on the Police and other competent structures subordinated or coordinated by the ministry to mobilize as actively as possible and to cooperate in the best possible way so as to maintain and restore the rule of law. At the same time, he called for intensified actions to combat acts of serious violence, as well as criminal groups. In this sense, it is necessary to adapt the intervention teams to the needs in the field, to increase presence and visibility, especially in the areas with a high level of danger, due to the criminal elements, the quoted source specified. "The safety of all citizens is a priority. Even though, since the beginning of this year, the efforts of the MAI staff have been focused on implementing the measures imposed by the establishment of the state of emergency, respectively the state of alert in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the other actions and activities specific to police work have also remained in focus," the Ministry of the Interior said. According to him, for the desired efficiency, collaboration between all local or central public administration institutions is required. The ministry also encourages the citizens of good faith to cooperate with law enforcement to identify those who commit or participate in acts of violence or evade criminal liability. Minister Vela assured that "the structures of the Ministry of the Interior will make every legal effort to prevent and combat acts that endanger the safety and even the lives of people." AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)

