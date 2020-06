Concerns rise with more COVID-19 infections in Romania

Concerns rise with more COVID-19 infections in Romania. The number of new COVID-19 infection cases in Romania rose to 320 on June 14. This prompted concerns as the authorities are preparing the third wave of relaxation measures. The number of new COVID-19 infected people is the highest since the first relaxation measures implemented in mid-May, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]