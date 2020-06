Romanian agri holding raises EUR 2.4 mln in private share placement

Romanian agri holding raises EUR 2.4 mln in private share placement. Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian farm operator, raised RON 12 million (EUR 2.4 mln) from investors in a private placement that ended on Friday, within less than 48 hours. The offer was 20% oversubscribed. Holde thus attracted about RON 2 mln from existing shareholders and about RON 10 mln (over (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]