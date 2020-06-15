Romanian central bank minute: recovery remains iffy after subdued investments in Q2

Romanian central bank minute: recovery remains iffy after subdued investments in Q2. The very high uncertainty about investments in Romania will lead to a significant contraction of the economy this year and could also affect the future potential of the economy, the members of Romania's National Bank (BNR) board concluded in their May 29 monetary policy meeting. Investments in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]