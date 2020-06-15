Fiscal Council projects Romania’s public debt around 55% of GDP at end-2021

Fiscal Council projects Romania's public debt around 55% of GDP at end-2021. Romania's Fiscal Council expects the country's public debt to rise to 54.3% of GDP at the end of 2021 under the baseline scenario. In an optimistic scenario, the public debt should reach 51.9% of GDP and, in a pessimistic one, 56.7% of GDP. At the end of 2019, Romania's public debt was 35.2% of GDP.