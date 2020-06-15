Romania remains net electricity importer in April despite 16% lower demand

Romania remains net electricity importer in April despite 16% lower demand. Electricity consumption in Romania contracted by 16% in April compared to the same month last year, to 3.75TWh. Companies used 21% less electricity in April (2.66TWh), amid the lower industrial activity, while households' consumption increased by only 0.5% - a moderate advance considering the (...)