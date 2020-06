Romania’s inflation rate eases down to 2.3% in May on low fuel price

Romania’s inflation rate eases down to 2.3% in May on low fuel price. The headline inflation in Romania eased to 2.3% year-on-year in May, continuing the steady deceleration from 4.0% at the end of last year, the statistics office INS reported. Food prices rose the most, by nearly 5.3% year-on-year, while the rise in the average prices of non-food goods (+0.15%) (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]