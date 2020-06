Romania's manufacturing industry posts 45% contraction in April

Romania's manufacturing industry posts 45% contraction in April. Romania’s industrial output contracted by 38.5% in April compared to the same month last year, according to the statistics office INS. In the core manufacturing sector, the production plunged by 45%, driven by automobile production (-81.7%) and light industries. The manufacturing sectors least (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]