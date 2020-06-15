Ancient Dacian fortress in Romania to undergo EUR 3 million refurbishment
The Dacian fortress of Sarmizegetusa Regia, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Hunedoara county, will undergo a EUR 3 million refurbishment process. Of the sum, EUR 2 million are Norwegian funds, which the Hunedoara County Council received through the RO-Cultura program for the project “Dacia’s (...)
