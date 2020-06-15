Romania lifts isolation requirements and flight restrictions for 17 European countries

Romania lifts isolation requirements and flight restrictions for 17 European countries. Romania's national committee for emergency situations (CNSU) has decided that travelers who arrive from 17 European states will not be quarantined or self-isolated. The flights to and from the respective countries will also resume. The decision is effective June 15. The list of countries (...)