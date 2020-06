Unilever Appoints Iustina Haler-Monoranu as General Manager of Betty Ice Factory

Unilever Appoints Iustina Haler-Monoranu as General Manager of Betty Ice Factory. Anglo-Dutch group Unilever has appointed Iustina Haler-Monoranu as general manager of the Betty Ice ice cream factory in Suceava, northeast Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]