June 15, 2020

Strategic Partnership with US provides sustainable guarantee for national security and prosperity
The Strategic Partnership with the USA offers a lasting guarantee for national security and prosperity, along with membership in NATO and the European Union, Prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday in a message addressed on the occasion of the 140th anniversary years of diplomatic relations between Romania and the United States of America. "Today [ed.n. - Sunday] we celebrate 140 years of diplomatic relations with the United States of America, which throughout our history have contributed at key moments to fulfilling the Romanians' aspirations for an independent nation, for democratic development and for guaranteeing national security. Romania and the United States of America are engaged in a strengthened bilateral relationship, reflected by the dynamics of bilateral political dialogue, the level of cooperation in the political-military and security field and the intensification of economic and trade exchanges. The Strategic Partnership with the USA is an essential pillar of our foreign policy, it offers a lasting guarantee for national security and prosperity, along with membership in NATO and the European Union," Ludovic Orban was quoted as saying in a government statement. "Our country's commitment to democratic values, the significant contribution of our Partnership to Euro-Atlantic security and regional stability is a solid basis for consolidating and further deepening relations between Romania and the United States. On the occasion of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations, I reaffirm my determination and that of the Government I lead to constantly develop relations with the United States of America in a concrete manner, in accordance with our common interests and shared values. I voice my conviction that the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States will continue to expand, capitalizing on all the opportunities, as well as the potential of a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship," Orban added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
