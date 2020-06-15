Disinformation plays part in decreased interest in coronavirus protection measures, head of RO emergency service says

Disinformation plays part in decreased interest in coronavirus protection measures, head of RO emergency service says. The falsehoods circulating on social media could be the reason more people chose to ignore the coronavirus prevention measures, Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), told local television station Digi24 on Saturday, June 13.