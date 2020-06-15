Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
Jun 15, 2020
Retired general Ben Hodges, the former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe, warns that pulling U.S. soldiers out of Europe is risky because it could determine Russia to test NATO's defense capacity. "If they consider we are not cohesive, they may decide to launch an incursion into Romania or (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]