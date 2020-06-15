Extra safety measures for the 172,000 eighth graders in Romania taking the National Evaluation this week

Extra safety measures for the 172,000 eighth graders in Romania taking the National Evaluation this week. More than 172,000 eighth grade students in Romania start the National Evaluation on Monday, June 15, and the authorities have prepared special measures for these exams, aimed at preventing and controlling the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). A total of 172,482 students have enrolled (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]