Total Trade Tops EUR1B on Bucharest Stock Exchange in Jan-May

Total Trade Tops EUR1B on Bucharest Stock Exchange in Jan-May. The total trading value for equities and other financial instruments listed on the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange amounted to RON5.29 billion (EUR1.1 billion) in the first five months of 2020, up 19.6% on the year, the market operator said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]