Penny Market Posts 53% Growth in Net Profit in Romania in 2019

Penny Market Posts 53% Growth in Net Profit in Romania in 2019. German-owned discount retail chain Penny Market reported a turnover of RON3.96 billion for 2019, up 15% on the year, while its net profit grew 53%, to RON55.15 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]