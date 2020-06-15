Approximately one million jobless in Romania due to COVID-19

Approximately one million jobless in Romania due to COVID-19. The number of jobless people in Romania, due to the novel coronavirus, is about one million, taking into account the employment contracts suspended and terminated at the end of May, a press release of the National Confederation for Women Entrepreneurship (CONAF) reads on Monday. "To this figure will be added the number of Romanian jobseekers coming from abroad. Because the economic situation is in decline around the world, it is expected that more and more Romanians will decide to return home," the release adds. According to the Eurostat data, the share of the working population in Romania (aged 20 to 64) that left the country has tripled in a decade, from 7.5pct in 2007 to 19.7pct in 2017. Some statistics show that in Italy there are about 1.2 million Romanian nationals, in Germany - one million, in Spain - 600,000, in the US - 500,000, in the UK - 450,000, in Canada - 250,000, in Israel - 200,000, in France - 100,000, in Austria - 100,000, in Belgium - 100,000, in Greece, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Portugal - about 50,000, etc. Since joining the European Union in 2007, according to the World Bank (WB), Romanians working abroad have sent USD 36.33 billion to the country. In 2019 alone, Romanians from abroad sent USD 7.235 billion to the country, according to the World Bank. According to the National Bank of Romania (BNR), foreign direct investments amounted to EUR 5.3 billion last year, of which the capital holdings (including the estimated net reinvested profit) amounted to EUR 5.2 billion, and intra-group loans registered a net value of EUR 119 million. Thus, the USD 7.2 billion sent to the country, Romanian foreign workers were practically the largest foreign investors in Romania, the CONAF release states. "From an economic, and also a social point of view, Romania urgently needs a medium- and long-term labour market strategy to avoid such slippages in the future. Labour should be a priority not only in election years, but in general, and 2020 can be the year of economic reconstruction based on the basic pillar: labour force. The solution can only be found together, employers, unions, authorities. That is why we have to ask ourselves what we will replace the money sent home by Romanian workers abroad with? How will we manage to create, in a short time, a record number of jobs for those left without a job in the country, but also for those who are now back home," CONAF president Cristina Chirian says.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban presents ANEIR representatives new credit guarantee mechanism designed for large companies Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Finance Minister Florin Citu presented, at the consultations carried out at the Victoria Palace on Monday with representatives of the National Association of Romanian Exporters and Importers (ANEIR), a new credit guarantee mechanism, an instrument which can (...)



Romania Raises RON2.109B Selling Two and Five-Year Bonds Romania's finance ministry in Monday raised 2.109 billion lei (EUR436.3 million) selling two-year and five-year maturity bonds on the local market, more than double compared with its RON500 million target for each issue.



OmFest online festival Friday through Sunday The third edition of the OmFest festival, dedicated to the promotion and celebration of multiculturalism, will take place online this year, Friday to Sunday, with the combination between music and dance being its theme. According to a press statement from organisers released on Monday, OmFest (...)



Largest group of flamingos in the last century spotted in the Danube Delta The Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Authority (ARBDD) of Tulcea reported on Monday the presence of ten specimens of flamingo, the most numerous group of this species seen in Romania in the last century. The flamingo specimens were seen in the Meleaua Sacalin area on Saturday, 13 May, and the (...)



PSC Group Sells 90% of Apartments in WIN Herastrau, Starts Phase Two Real estate developer PSC Group said it sold 90% of apartments in residential project WIN Herastrau in March-May and will start works on the second phase of the development.



European Film Festival to continue June 17-21 on unlimited.tiff.ro The European Film Festival (FFE) continues June 17-21 on the video streaming platform of the Transylvania International Film Festival (unlimited.tiff.ro) with the streaming of 25 European short films from the EU Shorts section and 18 Romanian short films made in isolation during the COVID-19 (...)



Agroland Bonds Start Trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange Tuesday Corporate bonds totaling RON8 million issued by Agroland Business System will start trading on the Bucharest' Stock Exchange's multilateral trading system on Tuesday, June 16, under the ticker symbol AGR25.

