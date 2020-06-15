 
June 15, 2020

HealthMin Tataru: COVID 19 community transmission has increased lately
In recent days, community transmission of the novel coronavirus has increased, but not in an "exponential" way," Health minister Tataru told private TV station Digi24 on Monday. "Remember we've had two big weekends in a row, Friday to Monday night. And we also had a population overcrowding in different areas of the country. There was that feeling of freedom, we had an emphasis on community transmission. I mean not exponentially, for now, but we've had an increase, and now we're preparing for the third session of relaxation measures today, and then we have to think that in the next period the number of cases will increase, but under control. That's why we need a state of alert. There are days like yesterday, Sunday, where there have been fewer tests, but I hope today we have a decrease in the number of new cases. We're going to evaluate everything that the whole last week means and prepare for the third wave of relaxation measures for the week to come," Tataru said. He urged the population to abide by the rules of caution, social distance. "All cases will be discussed separately, depending on the increase in the number of cases, we see where they have grown, we see what the outbreaks are, we isolate them and the restrictions will only be there. For now, we are preparing for the third round of relaxation measures and I still call on the population to keep that caution, to have that physical distancing," minister Nelu Tataru recommended.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
