Central Romania: Rasnov film festival unveils 2020 documentary competition lineup

Central Romania: Rasnov film festival unveils 2020 documentary competition lineup. A total of 16 documentaries from 11 countries have entered the final selection of the Rasnov Histories and Film Festival (FFIR) competition. They will compete for the Audience Award, the Professional Jury Award, and the High School Jury Award. Documentaries from France, Russia, Poland, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]