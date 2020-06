Romania reports 166 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 22,100

Romania recorded 166 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 22,165 on Monday, June 15, at 13:00, the authorities announced. Of the confirmed cases, 15,817 patients have recovered. By the same date, 1,427 Covid-19 patients died, while 175 patients were admitted to