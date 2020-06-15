 
The European Film Festival (FFE) continues June 17-21 on the video streaming platform of the Transylvania International Film Festival (unlimited.tiff.ro) with the streaming of 25 European short films from the EU Shorts section and 18 Romanian short films made in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the event, film-goers will be able to watch: * 25 European short films from the EU Shorts section. The section was curated by Andrei Tanasescu, the artistic director of this edition, and represents a consistent selection of various short films from 21 European countries, a subjective, artistically filtered radiography of our themes and fears; * 18 Romanian short films, made in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic (Cinem@casa), of which 7 for the first time - the films directed by Alexandru Solomon, Andrei Inizian, Matei Branea, Mona Nicoara & Edin Velez, Paul Negoescu & Ana Draghici, Ruxandra Ghitescu and Vlad Petri). The distribution of the films will be accompanied by two live debates with the directors who have agreed to participate and share their vision in response to the health crisis: on June 18 and 21, moderated by film critics Ionut Mares and Oana Ghera, respectively. The debates will be broadcast live on the FFE Facebook page. Film-goers will be able to vote on www.ffe.ro for their favorite European short film, and the film that garners the most votes will be awarded, at the end of the festival, the Audience Award, an honorary, popularity award. The European Film Festival 2020 has moved from cinemas to the virtual space, and June 8-16, on the FFE.ro platform, 11 of 18 Romanian films of the Cinem@casa section, made during the pandemic, could be watched. FFE is organised by the Romanian Cultural Institute, with financial support from the Representation of the European Commission in Romania, in partnership with EUNIC Romania, embassies, European cultural institutes and centres, and TIFF Unlimited. AGERPRES / (AS - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

