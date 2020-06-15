SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 166 to 22,165, death toll up by 17

SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 166 to 22,165, death toll up by 17. Another 166 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, taking the total to 22,165 cases, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday. In the last 24 hours, according to the GCS, 17 deaths have been recorded. A number of 175 patients are admitted to intensive care units. Of the people who tested positive, 15,817 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. In the last 24 hours, there have been 17 deaths (eleven men and six women) recorded of patients hospitalized in Arges, Bacau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Buzau, Iasi, Maramures, Bucuresti, Mures, Olt, Suceava, Tulcea,. Of these, two deaths was recorded in the 40 to 49 age range, two in the 50 to 59 bracket, four in the 60 to 69 group, five in the 70 to 79 range, four deaths - over 80 years old. All deaths are from patients who had comorbidities. Until Monday, 1,427 people diagnosed with COVID-19 had died.AGERPRES(RO - author: Robert Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob; editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]