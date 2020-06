Romania Raises RON2.109B Selling Two and Five-Year Bonds

Romania's finance ministry in Monday raised 2.109 billion lei (EUR436.3 million) selling two-year and five-year maturity bonds on the local market, more than double compared with its RON500 million target for each issue. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]