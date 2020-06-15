PM Orban presents ANEIR representatives new credit guarantee mechanism designed for large companies

PM Orban presents ANEIR representatives new credit guarantee mechanism designed for large companies. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Finance Minister Florin Citu presented, at the consultations carried out at the Victoria Palace on Monday with representatives of the National Association of Romanian Exporters and Importers (ANEIR), a new credit guarantee mechanism, an instrument which can ensure working capital to large companies. According to a post on the Government's Facebook page, the discussions mainly focused on the need to ensure capital for investments in order to relaunch production, both through governmental support mechanisms and timely payment of government bonds to companies. "The Prime Minister and the Finance Minister presented a new credit guarantee mechanism, an instrument which can ensure working capital to large companies. The project which the Government is consulting on with the European Commission will be carried out through Eximbank, it will have a ceiling of 8 billion lei and it will grant a credit guarantee of up to 80 percent," according to the Facebook post. Moreover, the PM mentioned the amendments which the Executive brings to the legislative plan in order to direct European funds toward investments and to allow companies' access to European funds. At the same time, the quoted source mentions that the Gov't made efforts to pay, as quickly as possible, the state bonds to the business milieu. According to the Facebook post, the ANEIR representatives commended the fact that, for the first time in many years, the VAT refund is up to date. In respect to the payment of medical leaves, Finance Minister Florin Citu mentioned that 1.7 billion lei were paid, talking into account that, when taking over the governance, there were arrears of 3 billion lei. The meeting was also attended by Economy, Energy and Business Environment Minister Virgil Popescu and Head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca. The dialogue between the Government and the ANEIR representatives will continue regarding the economic recovery measures which the Executive prepares, the Facebook post shows. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]