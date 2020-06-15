Largest group of flamingos in the last century spotted in the Danube Delta



The Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Authority (ARBDD) of Tulcea reported on Monday the presence of ten specimens of flamingo, the most numerous group of this species seen in Romania in the last century. The flamingo specimens were seen in the Meleaua Sacalin area on Saturday, 13 May, and the ARBDD mentions, in a post on its Facebook page, that the nesting species in the Mediterranean basin has the closest colonies in Greece, Turkey or Montenegro. "In Romania, the bird appears very rarely, especially in the south-east of the country, in small numbers (...), the first report here being in 1900 (Dombrowsky). This is the group with the largest number of flamingos spotted in Romania in the last century," the ARBDD release mentions. According to the source, the flamingos have high mobility outside the breeding season. "Thus, based on the bird ringing, the specimens caught in the Camargue area (France) belonged to the populations of the Eastern Mediterranean, Egypt, Lebanon, Greece, Turkey (Kiss & Szabo 2002). At the same time, the species can be accidentally observed even in the north of the continent, in the Scandinavian Peninsula," the ARBDD release shows. AGERPRES (RO - author: Luisiana Bigea, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)