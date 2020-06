IKEA Romania decides not to use public funding for furlough pay

IKEA Romania decides not to use public funding for furlough pay. IKEA Romania has announced the Romanian government of its intention not to use public funding of 858,504 lei it qualified for under the furlough scheme covering March 17 – June 12, as the company’s results were better than expected, Finance Minister Florin Citu wrote Monday in a Facebook post. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]