June 15, 2020

COVID-19 cases in Romania following upward trend
Jun 15, 2020

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday that infections with the novel coronavirus have lately been following an upward trend, stressing that compliance with health standards by as many citizens as possible represents the only guarantee that the coronavirus lockdown relaxation measures taken so far can be maintained and that further social and economic relaxation can be safely pursued. "As for the cases of infections recorded in the last days, we notice that their dynamics has entered an upward trend, with a significant deviation from the number of people cured. This negative development in the ratio between the number of people confirmed with the novel coronavirus (COVID- 19) and the number of cured persons requires an increased effort to comply with the responsible health safety conduct of the society as a whole. As many citizens as possible following the health safety rules is the only guarantee that the relaxation measures taken so far can be maintained and that further social and economic relaxation can be safely pursued," reads a GCS statement. According to GCS, declaring a state of alert on May 15 resulted in a reduced count of new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus against the number of people cured. In this context, officials have adopted a series of relaxation measures for the resumption of social and economic activities. GCS notes that until June 1 a significantly higher rate of cured people than infected people had been reported, which allowed for the gradual continuation and expansion of relaxation measures. "In the week thereafter, when the move to a new stage that would allow the resumption of more social and economic activities was analysed, a higher rate of the cured people was maintained compared to the infected people," GCS added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

