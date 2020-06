Ryanair restores Romania scheduled flights from 1 July

Ryanair restores Romania scheduled flights from 1 July. Over 20 routes on sale Ryanair on Monday announced it will restore over 20 routes to/from Romania commencing 1st July, as part of Ryanair’s summer 2020 schedule. As Romania has lifted some travel restrictions, Ryanair encourages holidaymakers to start planning a summer getaway and celebrate that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]